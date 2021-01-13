Pure Energy Minerals Limited (PE.V) (CVE:PE) Trading 5.5% Higher

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (PE.V) (CVE:PE) traded up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.15. 107,218 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 99,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.09.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of C$40.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.82.

About Pure Energy Minerals Limited (PE.V) (CVE:PE)

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 1,085 lithium placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,600 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada.

