Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 4,098 AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,098 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in AECOM in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 44.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Shares of ACM opened at $54.02 on Wednesday. AECOM has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on AECOM from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.