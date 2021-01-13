Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,082,000 after buying an additional 2,825,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,001 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,261,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,348,000 after acquiring an additional 681,600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 671,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,375,000 after purchasing an additional 218,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,316,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,744,000 after purchasing an additional 208,592 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $81.07 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.52.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

