Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $223,000 Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,271 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 161,529 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after buying an additional 23,005 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 49,203 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 240,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,048,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 27,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $76.26 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $99.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

