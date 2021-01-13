Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 444 Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $866,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $95.75 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $95.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

