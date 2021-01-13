Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) rose 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.27. Approximately 2,407,715 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 264% from the average daily volume of 661,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Purple Biotech in a report on Thursday, December 31st.

Purple Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPBT)

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through two segments, Oncology, and Pain and Hypertension. The company's marketed products include Consensi, a fixed-dose combination of celecoxib and amlodipine besylate for the simultaneous treatment of osteoarthritis pain and hypertension in the United States, as well as in China and South Korea.

