Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $20.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PRPL. BidaskClub raised shares of Purple Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.20.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $34.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -261.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.51. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $37.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $187.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.40 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 545.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $285,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 75.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the third quarter worth $3,288,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,350,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,576,000 after buying an additional 233,883 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the third quarter worth about $778,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 55.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 11,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

