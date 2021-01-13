Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.61

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.61 and traded as high as $4.66. Putnam Premier Income Trust shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 379,497 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,619,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 199,955 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 525,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 21,940 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,285,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 306,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 51,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 273,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 34,678 shares in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PPT)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

