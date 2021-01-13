Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Valvoline Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Valvoline in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Valvoline’s FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.55 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VVV. BidaskClub upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $24.19.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at about $607,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Valvoline by 17.4% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 109,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 16,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 293.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 42,854 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Valvoline news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $50,659.77. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,067.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $37,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,261.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,590 shares of company stock valued at $377,086. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Valvoline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 35.97%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

