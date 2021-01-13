Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Greenbrier Companies in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Greenbrier Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen raised their price target on The Greenbrier Companies from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut The Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $36.83 on Monday. The Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $37.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.72 and its 200 day moving average is $30.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $54,957.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,652,532.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $166,029.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,629.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,159 shares of company stock valued at $512,747. Company insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 12.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter worth about $41,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 8.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

