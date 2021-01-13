Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Mondelez International, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Mondelez International in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

MDLZ has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.11.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $57.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.28. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $81.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,775,767.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,173,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,742,000 after purchasing an additional 81,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,735,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,761,000 after purchasing an additional 432,182 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,661,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,617 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,666,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,853,000 after purchasing an additional 26,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Mondelez International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,450,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,674,000 after purchasing an additional 147,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

