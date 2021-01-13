Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Issued By William Blair

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. William Blair also issued estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SMPL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

SMPL opened at $28.71 on Monday. The Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $32.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.70 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in The Simply Good Foods by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, Director Robert G. Montgomery purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $37,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,458.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.