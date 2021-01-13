Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Raised by Analyst

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CUBI. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $22.15 on Monday. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.48. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $141.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.11 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $659,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 18.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 78.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 28,435 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 60.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 72,232 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 30.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 13,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $47,841.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $117,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,920 shares of company stock valued at $336,103. 9.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

