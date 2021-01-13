Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Honda Motor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HMC. TheStreet raised shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $28.00 on Monday. Honda Motor has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $30.21. The stock has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average of $26.26.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.73. Honda Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $34.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.78 billion.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMC. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. 1.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

