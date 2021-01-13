Qell Acquisition (NASDAQ:QELL) Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) were up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.10. Approximately 5,399,269 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 2,168,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

About Qell Acquisition (NASDAQ:QELL)

Qell Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

