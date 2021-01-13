Qell Acquisition (OTCMKTS:QELLU) Trading 8.3% Higher

Qell Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:QELLU) shares traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.20. 359,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 168,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Qell Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $508,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $762,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $871,000.

Qell Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QELLU)

Qell Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

