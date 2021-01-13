QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) by 95.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,808,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883,693 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in QEP Resources were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QEP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,504,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 87,139 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 70,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,724,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 393,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 578,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 26,522 shares in the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:QEP opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. QEP Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.89 million, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 4.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.40 million. QEP Resources had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 15.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QEP Resources, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on QEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QEP Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.53.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

