Qilian International Holding Group (NASDAQ:QLI) Shares Gap Up to $10.00

Qilian International Holding Group Ltd (NASDAQ:QLI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.00, but opened at $15.50. Qilian International Holding Group shares last traded at $16.07, with a volume of 119,209 shares trading hands.

Qilian International Holding Group Limited engages in the research, development, and production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and traditional Chinese medicine derivative (TCMD) products in China. The company offers licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions.

