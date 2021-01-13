QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) (LON:QQ) Insider David Smith Buys 46 Shares of Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) (LON:QQ) insider David Smith bought 46 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.25) per share, with a total value of £149.50 ($195.32).

David Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 9th, David Smith bought 51 shares of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.84) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($195.90).

On Monday, November 9th, David Smith bought 55 shares of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.57) per share, with a total value of £150.15 ($196.17).

Shares of QQ opened at GBX 320.60 ($4.19) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.04. QinetiQ Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 208.28 ($2.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 394.40 ($5.15). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 292.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 289.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.98%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) from GBX 305 ($3.98) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 316 ($4.13).

QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

