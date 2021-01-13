QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (QMC.V) (CVE:QMC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.27

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (QMC.V) (CVE:QMC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 213676 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.16 million and a PE ratio of -30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 0.04.

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (QMC.V) Company Profile (CVE:QMC)

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company explores for lithium, copper, nickel, gold, silver, palladium, platinum, zinc, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship project is the Irgon Lithium Mine, which consists of 22 mining claims totaling 11,325 acres located in Manitoba, Canada.

