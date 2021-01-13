QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1,186.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,853 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 21,261 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 61,957 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $2,816,401.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 67,794 shares in the company, valued at $9,738,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $154.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $174.68 billion, a PE ratio of 65.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $161.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.73.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

