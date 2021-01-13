Quant Trading Up 68.8% This Week (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Quant token can now be purchased for $19.34 or 0.00051603 BTC on exchanges. Quant has a total market cap of $233.54 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quant has traded up 68.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004582 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001617 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000036 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1,033.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00021165 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00013221 BTC.

Quant Profile

QNT is a token. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quant is quant.network. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network.

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

