Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Director Marijn E. Dekkers Sells 44,962 Shares

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 44,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $2,187,401.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,980 shares in the company, valued at $826,077. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX traded up $8.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.82. The company had a trading volume of 649,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,440. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.01 and a beta of 1.78. Quanterix Co. has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $69.40.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.50. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 73.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Quanterix by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth $3,028,000. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Quanterix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.