QuickX Protocol Price Hits $0.0143 on Top Exchanges (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $7.13 million and approximately $240,027.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QuickX Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00045036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.99 or 0.00406863 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00043143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,502.12 or 0.04304225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Coin Profile

QuickX Protocol (CRYPTO:QCX) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog. QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuickX Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickX Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.