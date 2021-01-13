QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Short Interest Update

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 4,600.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QMCI opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. QuoteMedia has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.

QuoteMedia, Inc provides financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

