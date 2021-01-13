Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Trading Up 10.3%

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) shares rose 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 4,615,973 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 4,028,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Qutoutiao alerts:

The company has a market cap of $606.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $163.32 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Qutoutiao Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTT. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 18,764 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Qutoutiao by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 27,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Qutoutiao by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 41,509 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Qutoutiao by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 51,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao during the third quarter worth $25,000. 3.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qutoutiao Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company's flagship product include Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Qutoutiao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qutoutiao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.