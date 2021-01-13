Radnor Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Radnor Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $516,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Chewy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 30,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 11,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,402.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,986. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total transaction of $12,573,206.80. Insiders have sold 523,531 shares of company stock worth $46,267,731 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHWY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Chewy stock traded up $10.00 on Wednesday, reaching $114.15. 265,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,103,385. The stock has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of -262.44 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.96.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.