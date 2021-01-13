Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,453,000 after buying an additional 18,909 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 25,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 74,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,156,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.64. The stock had a trading volume of 41,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,742. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.74 and its 200-day moving average is $219.55. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $244.35.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

