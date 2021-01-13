Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 0.7% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 52,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 112,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.54. 222,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,189,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.94. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $57.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Barclays raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.93.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

