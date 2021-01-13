Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $527,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land Trust alerts:

NYSE:TPL traded down $18.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $862.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,391. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.93. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a one year low of $295.05 and a one year high of $883.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $700.37 and its 200-day moving average is $567.62.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $2.38. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 59.59% and a return on equity of 46.18%. The firm had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 19.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Texas Pacific Land Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.17%.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 44 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $801.00 per share, with a total value of $35,244.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,839 shares of company stock worth $308,555. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Pacific Land Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $834.33.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.