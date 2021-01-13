Radnor Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,797,000 after buying an additional 369,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,834,000 after purchasing an additional 261,748 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,850.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 260,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,669,000 after purchasing an additional 247,389 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $52,982,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4,719.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 149,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,505,000 after purchasing an additional 146,315 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APD traded up $8.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $291.79. 45,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,420. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $64.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.13. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.96%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.20.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

