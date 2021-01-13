Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 165 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,001 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,261,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,680,000 after buying an additional 99,659 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,130 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,492,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,908,000 after acquiring an additional 75,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,403,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,231,000 after acquiring an additional 158,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.31.

NYSE PM traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $81.11. 245,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,129,367. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

