Radnor Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 63,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Whole Earth Brands as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FREE. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter worth $89,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter worth $105,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter worth $116,000. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FREE. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Whole Earth Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Whole Earth Brands stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,963. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.37.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a global platform of branded products and ingredients focusing on the consumer transition towards natural alternatives, plant-based, clean label, and non-sugar products. The company offers various licorice products from licorice root, intermediary licorice extracts, and crude derivatives for the tobacco industry as tobacco flavor enhancing and moistening agents; and food and beverage processors, confectioners, cosmetic companies, and pharmaceutical manufacturers for use as flavoring or masking agents, as well as sells licorice root residue as garden mulch under the name Right Dress.

