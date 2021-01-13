Rally (RLY) Hits Market Capitalization of $12.99 Million

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Rally token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000616 BTC on major exchanges. Rally has a total market cap of $12.99 million and $2.13 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rally has traded 74.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00028570 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00112069 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00260438 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00062749 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00062817 BTC.

Rally Token Profile

Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,897,283 tokens. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp. Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com.

Rally Token Trading

Rally can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

