Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.45

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.45 and last traded at $20.32, with a volume of 15424 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RMBS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rambus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

Get Rambus alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -49.20, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average is $15.14.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rambus announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $96,777.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,718.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 10,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,789,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,313 shares of company stock worth $549,392 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Heard Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the 3rd quarter worth $5,922,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 470,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 220,251 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,798,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,185,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,556,000 after purchasing an additional 154,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 570,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.