Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Lifted to “Buy” at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Range Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Range Resources from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Range Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Range Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.58.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $9.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average is $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. The company had revenue of $299.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 13.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,545,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $241,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197,745 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Range Resources by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,933,294 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $146,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,999 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at $45,546,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Range Resources by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,719,748 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,005,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Range Resources by 14.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,847,760 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 237,903 shares in the last quarter.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

