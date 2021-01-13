Raymond James Boosts Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $36.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TRGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Targa Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.22.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average is $19.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.95. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $41.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,672.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Targa Resources by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Targa Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Targa Resources by 1,756.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 423,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 400,510 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

