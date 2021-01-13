Raymond James Increases Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $125.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.15.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

NYSE HLT opened at $112.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.14. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $116.73.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.30 million. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $467,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,499.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 322.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,604,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,460 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 69.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,558,000 after buying an additional 1,119,128 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $81,373,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,720.8% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 942,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,394,000 after buying an additional 890,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,809,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,537,000 after buying an additional 720,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.