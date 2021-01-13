Raymond James Raises Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) (TSE:CERV) Price Target to C$16.00

Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) (TSE:CERV) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

TSE:CERV traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.20. 5,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,307. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.37. The company has a market cap of C$202.75 million and a PE ratio of 16.90. Cervus Equipment Co. has a 12-month low of C$4.73 and a 12-month high of C$13.50.

Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) Company Profile

Cervus Equipment Corporation provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

