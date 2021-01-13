Raymond James Raises Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) Price Target to C$1.75

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$1.20 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.05 to C$1.65 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.58.

Shares of TSE:WEF traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,492. Western Forest Products Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.58 and a 12-month high of C$1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$487.76 million and a P/E ratio of -16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.27.

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$290.60 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

