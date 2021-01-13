Raymond James Reaffirms Strong-Buy Rating for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TCW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.48.

Get Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:TCW opened at C$1.75 on Wednesday. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$453.07 million and a P/E ratio of -2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$74.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.33 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Clarke Inc. sold 298,700 shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$477,920.00.

About Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.