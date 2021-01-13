Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 1,924 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,883 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 24,921.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,707,150 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $268,460,000 after buying an additional 530,593 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Stryker by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 718,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $149,595,000 after buying an additional 462,046 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Stryker by 246.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 285,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,651,000 after buying an additional 202,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,514,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded up $3.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.20. 628,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $247.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.03. The company has a market cap of $91.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.77, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stryker from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.92.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

