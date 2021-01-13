Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $13.87 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $800,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at $353,808. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 792,949 shares of company stock worth $3,067,475. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $1.86 on Wednesday, reaching $207.02. 2,073,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513,665. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $216.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.44 and a 200 day moving average of $176.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $145.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.06.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

