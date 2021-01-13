Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $20.64 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 298,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.8% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,858,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,431,000 after acquiring an additional 774,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,096,000 after buying an additional 7,024,881 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,860,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,947,000 after buying an additional 2,811,276 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,542,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,610,000 after buying an additional 217,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,215,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,724,000 after purchasing an additional 419,478 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,095,430 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.78 and its 200-day moving average is $62.85.

