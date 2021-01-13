Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $4.35 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at $52,000. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMB. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.89.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KMB traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.67. 1,595,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,078. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

