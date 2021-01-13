Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $9.47 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 127.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $345.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,635,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,807. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $355.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $96.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

