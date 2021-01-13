Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,402,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 220.1% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $580,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,870,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,328. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.45. The firm has a market cap of $169.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.07.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.57, for a total value of $2,127,699.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,840.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 10,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $2,508,083.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,731,766 shares of company stock valued at $158,408,073. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

