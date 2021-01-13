Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 306 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 75.5% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1,663.6% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 67.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.06.

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $3.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.95. 1,864,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $71,376.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,169.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $693,092.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,831.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,100 shares of company stock worth $2,960,709 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

