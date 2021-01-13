Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,507 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Sysco by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sysco from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.56.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $126,891,644.46. Insiders sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock traded down $2.23 on Wednesday, reaching $76.14. 2,125,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029,984. The stock has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.12. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $84.12.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

