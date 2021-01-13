Raymond James Upgrades The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) to Buy

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) was upgraded by Raymond James to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

NYSE SMG traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $226.36. The company had a trading volume of 347 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,991. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.39. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $76.50 and a 12 month high of $229.58.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.23 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The business’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,819.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total transaction of $5,000,845.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,994.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

